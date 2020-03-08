S.Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134 - Yonhap

S.Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.

The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

