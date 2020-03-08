Pope voices support for virus victims in first livestream prayer

Pope Francis expressed solidarity Sunday with the victims of the novel coronavirus in his first live-streamed prayer and message from the Vatican

"I am close through prayer with the people who suffer from the current coronavirus epidemic," the 83-year-old pope said in a message recorded at the Vatican library and aired live on a screen on Saint Peter's Square before a small crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.