Kamala Harris extends support to Joe Biden for president

US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday said she is endorsing Joe Biden for president, as the latter has served the country with dignity.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:22 IST
US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday said she is endorsing Joe Biden for president, as the latter has served the country with dignity. "Joe Biden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States," Harris tweeted while sharing a video message.

The California Democrat ended her 2020 presidential campaign in December 2019. The long-anticipated endorsement from Harris comes as a string of former 2020 presidential contenders have thrown their support behind Biden, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. "When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden on Sunday morning thanked Harris for the endorsement, saying "from our family: thank you." "Kamala -- You've spent your whole career fighting for folks who've been written off and left behind -- and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you," the former Vice President said in a retweet of her endorsement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

