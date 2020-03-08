Egypt reports first death from coronavirus
Egypt has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the patient was a German citizen.
Cairo [Egypt], Mar 08 (Sputnik/ANI): Egypt has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the patient was a German citizen. "The person who died from the coronavirus disease in the country is a 60-year-old German citizen, who showed the symptoms [of the disease] upon arrival from Luxor to Hurghada," Mugahed said.
On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that 45 people, including 19 foreigners, onboard a tourist ship anchored in the port of the southern city of Luxor had tested positive for the virus. Eleven of them tested coronavirus-negative after repeated checks. Apart from those on the vessel, there have been three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt, one of whom has recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Egypt's Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91
U.S. says it will keep engaging Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to keep up efforts for deal over Ethiopian dam - Egyptian presidency
Egypt doctor to face trial over deadly genital mutilation
U.S. vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam