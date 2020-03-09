Left Menu
One last event before Harry and Meghan bow out

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:27 IST
Prince Harry (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will make their last official appearance as senior royals on Monday, joining Queen Elizabeth II for an event in London before they set off on their own. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other members of the royal family at a Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

It is their final public engagement before they step back from their roles at the end of March, no longer representing the queen and pursuing a new, financially independent life-based in Canada. Harry and Meghan rocked the monarchy with their bombshell announcement in January that they wanted to break free from the constraints of royalty.

They complained about media intrusion, a long-running issue for Harry, who watched how photographers pursued his mother Diana until her death in a Paris car crash in 1997. Their decision to leave prompted anger and dismay among many royal fans in Britain, but both Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome in their final flurry of engagements.

The couple received a standing ovation as they took their seats at an evening of military band music at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. And Meghan drew shrieks of delight from school children in Dagenham, east of London when she made an unannounced visit on Friday.

"She really is beautiful, innit?" head boy Aker Okoye, 16, told the audience after the duchess asked him up on stage. In a visit to mark International Women's Day, Meghan paid tribute to the women whose strike at the nearby Ford Motor Plant in 1968 helped pave the way for the 1970 Equal Pay Act.

"No matter what color you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right," she told the children. Harry is the youngest son of the queen's heir, Prince Charles, and the 35-year-old will remain sixth in line to the throne.

But from the end of this month, he and his wife will no longer use the "Royal Highness" style or use public funds, except for their security. The couple had previously spoken about their struggle with limelight since their fairytale wedding in May 2018, and the birth of their first child Archie the following year.

Harry has also complained about "racial undertones" in coverage of his wife, a US mixed-race actress, and the couple has launched several actions against British newspapers. At one of his final events last week, with injured military veterans, the prince expressed his pride at serving the monarch.

"Once served, always serving!" Harry, a former soldier who served two tours in Afghanistan, told the audience at the Endeavour Fund. He will no longer perform any duties associated with his military appointments but said that he would always support the armed services.

"A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours," he said. But both he and Meghan will keep their personal patronages, and his military posts will not be filled for a year.

The queen and the couple have agreed to renew the new arrangements in 12 months' time, giving them a route back to royal life. The monarch, 93, told Harry during lunch last week that they would always be welcome, The Sun reported.

