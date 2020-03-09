Left Menu
Tesco sells businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for $10.6 bln

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to a combination of CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

Following the completion of the disposal, Tesco intends to return about 5.0 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) to shareholders via a special dividend with associated share consolidation. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

