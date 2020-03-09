Tesco sells businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for $10.6 bln

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to a combination of CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

Following the completion of the disposal, Tesco intends to return about 5.0 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) to shareholders via a special dividend with associated share consolidation. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

