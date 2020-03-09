Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veterinary clinic provides safe haven for West Bank donkeys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nablus
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:35 IST
Veterinary clinic provides safe haven for West Bank donkeys
Representative Image Image Credit: the Donkey Sanctuary UK

A British-funded veterinary clinic is caring for hundreds of working and abandoned donkeys in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Safe Haven for Donkeys provides free hoof care and dental treatment to donkeys, mules, and horses in the central West Bank city of Nablus, as well as via a mobile clinic that visits villages across the mountainous territory.

Shepherds and farmers in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Israel, where the group also has a clinic, often use donkeys to guard sheep, pull produce-filled carts and transport supplies on their backs. The shelter's services prevent common injuries and "go a long way in improving the lives of the animals who work so hard for so little", the group's website says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...

China condemns Pompeo's remarks branding COVID-19 as 'Wuhan virus'

China on Monday condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus, terming his remarks as despicable behaviour and an attempt to stigmatise the Communist nation. The World Health Organisation WHO has o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020