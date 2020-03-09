Left Menu
Development News Edition

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 scare

Etihad Airways on Monday announced that it has temporarily suspended its all flight services between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:38 IST
Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 scare
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Etihad Airways on Monday announced that it has temporarily suspended its all flight services between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. The move comes in response to a directive from the General Authority for Civil Aviation of the Kingdom to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The airline, in a statement, said that it has cancelled a total of seven flights today between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina, and is now advising passengers who were booked to travel today. When flights arrived in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Saudi nationals were permitted to disembark but all other passengers remained on the aircraft, which will return to Abu Dhabi. The fourth flight operated to Medina to repatriate Umrah passengers, the statement read.

"Etihad Airways is working closely with regulatory authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and is continuing to monitor this situation closely," it said. For passengers impacted by the flight cancellations, procedures are in place for fare refunds or for flight changes when services resume. Etihad will continue to provide updates on the situation as information becomes available, the statement said.

Earlier today, Riyadh reported a total of 11 confirmed cases of viral infection. Most of them were the people returning from a religious pilgrimage to Iran. The Kingdom has also cordoned off a region in the country's Eastern province in a bid to contain the coronavirus' spread.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, last week, confirmed a total of 15 coronavirus cases. The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has now spread to more than 100 countries across the globe. The global death toll is nearing 3,800, with more than 103,000 confirmed cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...

China condemns Pompeo's remarks branding COVID-19 as 'Wuhan virus'

China on Monday condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus, terming his remarks as despicable behaviour and an attempt to stigmatise the Communist nation. The World Health Organisation WHO has o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020