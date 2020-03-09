Ghani sworn in for second term as Afghan president amid crisis
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term Monday as his rival Abdullah Abdullah held a parallel inauguration that could plunge the country deeper into crisis ahead of peace talks with the Taliban
"I swear by the name of God that I shall obey and protect the holy religion of Islam, respect and supervise the implementation of the constitution", Ghani said at an oath-taking ceremony attended by hundreds of people, including visiting foreign dignitaries, diplomats and senior political figures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashraf Ghani
- Abdullah Abdullah
- Afghan
- Taliban
- God
ALSO READ
Announcement of joint declaration will open way for lasting peace in Afghanistan, says President Ashraf Ghani
Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony
Shiite memorial service in Kabul attended by Abdullah Abdullah attacked
Trump congratulates Ashraf Ghani on Afghan peace process