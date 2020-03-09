Ghani sworn in for second term as Afghan president amid crisis

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term Monday as his rival Abdullah Abdullah held a parallel inauguration that could plunge the country deeper into crisis ahead of peace talks with the Taliban

"I swear by the name of God that I shall obey and protect the holy religion of Islam, respect and supervise the implementation of the constitution", Ghani said at an oath-taking ceremony attended by hundreds of people, including visiting foreign dignitaries, diplomats and senior political figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.