Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237

  • PTI
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:20 IST
Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead. "Our colleagues have confirmed 595 new cases across the country," Kianoush Jahanpour, the health ministry's spokesman said in a televised conference.

"This brings the overall number of confirmed cases to 7,161 as of today noon," he added. Jahanpour said the rate of new infections was dropping "but it is still too early to judge" when the outbreak could be brought under control.

"Forty-three people have unfortunately been added to the number of those who have died of the disease, so to date we have 237 dead." The outbreak of the virus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated. With 1,945 cases, the capital Tehran remains the province with the most cases, according to the official.

The second worst-hit province with 712 confirmed cases is Qom, the Shiite pilgrimage city south of Tehran where the Islamic republic's first cases were reported..

