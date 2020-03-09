Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:35 IST
25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

All 25 passengers onboard a bus were killed on Monday when the vehicle veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan, authorities said. The passenger bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine at Roundu near Gilgit, according to Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan government. Firaq said the bus was carrying 25 passengers when the accident occurred. The cause of the mishap was not known, he added.

All the 25 passengers onboard the bus were killed, Skardu Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz said. Meanwhile, Roundu Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza said eight bodies have been recovered so far. Pakistan Army helicopters are carrying out operations to retrieve the remaining bodies, he added. Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressed grief over the tragedy and instructed the authorities to speed up the rescue operation. Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

In September last year, at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit Baltistan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: coalition

Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday. Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission...

Flag marches conducted in riot-hit northeast Delhi, other areas in view of Holi: Police

In view of Holi, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in several areas of the national capital which witnessed communal violence recently. Besides flag marches, peace meetings are being conducted in the riot-hit northeast Delhi...

Number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases rises to 319, health ministry says

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 319 from 273, the health ministry said on Monday.So far in Britain, three people who contracted the virus have died, the health ministry said....

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of Coronavirus ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020