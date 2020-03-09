Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Burkina Faso
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:02 IST
At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Unidentified assailants killed at least 43 people in raids on villages in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the past year, the government said.

The attackers targeted at least two villages in the North region, near the border with Mali, the government said in a statement on Monday. No claim was immediately made for the attack. Jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, and ethnic militias, have repeatedly targeted civilians in the area, part of spiraling violence in Burkina and its neighbors Mali and Niger.

The violence killed hundreds of civilians last year across the Sahel, a semi-arid strip of land beneath the Sahara Desert, alarming Western powers who have poured money and troops to combat the Islamist groups. It comes as the United States considers a drawdown of troops in the region. Sunday's attacks targeted villages inhabited by Fulani herders, a second government statement said. Tit-for-tat reprisal killings between the Fulani and rival farming communities have surged over the past year, compounding the destruction wrought by the jihadists.

Two attacks in northern Burkina Faso in January killed 36 and 39 people, respectively. The violence has forced more than half a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-HANDSHAKES Coronavirus SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says co...

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: officials

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the countrys first casualties of the outbreakIn Essen, an 89-year-old woman who had been diagnosed ...

Coronavirus : Apple reopens 90 per cent of retail stores in China

American technology company Apple Inc reopened 90 per cent of its 42 retail stores in the Chinese mainland on Monday with the novel coronavirus outbreak showing signs of abating. Apple reopened 38 Apple stores which were temporarily closed ...

Ryanair cuts more Italian flights to April 8 over coronavirus

Ryanair on Monday said it would make further cuts to domestic and international flights to and from Italy until April 8 after the Italian government imposed travel restrictions in the north of the country to limit the spread of the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020