IS claims attack at Afghan presidential inauguration

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack Monday near the presidential palace in Afghanistan where rival presidential inaugurations were taking place

"Caliphate soldiers targeted the inauguration of the tyrant Ashraf Ghani", firing 10 rockets near the presidential palace in Kabul, the jihadist group said in a statement released via its usual social media channels.

