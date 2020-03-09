Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Software pushed jet's nose down 4 times before crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:44 IST
Report: Software pushed jet's nose down 4 times before crash

Software designed to stop an aerodynamic stall activated four times as Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled to control their Boeing 737 Max 8 shortly before the jet slammed into the ground on March 10, 2019. That's one of many findings in an interim report on the crash released Monday by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The report came out just a day before the one-year anniversary of the crash, which killed all 157 people on board. The report makes safety recommendations and gives clues to the cause, but an analysis won't be done until the final report, which is expected later this year.

The software called MCAS pushes the nose of the plane down. That touched off the pilots' desperate struggle to regain control of the plane. The report also blames a faulty sensor reading that led to the cascading events that brought the plane down.

And it says that pilots should have received simulator training on what to do if the flight-control system malfunctions. One of Boeing's biggest selling points for the Max was that it was essentially the same as older 737s and therefore no simulator training was needed to switch to the new aircraft.

Boeing said in a statement Monday that it is providing technical assistance to support the probe. "We look forward to reviewing the full details and formal recommendations that will be included in the final report from the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau,” it said.

According to the report, the pilots de-activated MCAS and tried to control a stabiliser on the tail manually to point the nose back up. But their air speed was 575 miles per hour (925 kilometers per hour), which some experts believe put too much force on the stabilizer, making manual movement nearly impossible. About five minutes and 43 seconds after takeoff, the pilots apparently reactivated MCAS, and the plane descended despite the pilots exerting force to bring the nose up.

“The descent rate increased from minus 100 feet per minute to more than 5,000 feet per minute,” the report said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joins YSRCP

TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YRSCP on Monday. Prasad resigned from TDP this morning. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed him into his partys fold.Earlier this morning, Prasad wrote an op...

White House to discuss coronavirus battle plan as stock markets plunge

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout from a widening coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told Reuters....

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-HANDSHAKES Coronavirus SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says co...

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: officials

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the countrys first casualties of the outbreakIn Essen, an 89-year-old woman who had been diagnosed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020