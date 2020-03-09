Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:23 IST
Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

Frustrated by incompetence and corruption in his native Kenya, Jared Babu, a 28-year-old activist and entrepreneur, set up a programme to train high school students about leadership. When he and his young wife Mercy were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash a year ago, leaving a baby daughter, it looked like his dreams might die with him.

But like other victims' families who have founded charities or taken other measures to honour them, Jared's family also wants to ensure his vision lives on. "If you don't teach integrity, the consequences are catastrophic," said his dad Joshua Babu in a leafy backyard of their home in a Nairobi suburb. Jared's daughter Emmy - now two - clambered over family members before pointing at a big photo of her parents and saying "mama" and "daddy".

Jared's parents blame his death on a failure of leadership by U.S. aviation giant Boeing - which designed the 737 MAX plane that crashed - and U.S. authorities, who failed to ground the plane after a similar crash in Indonesia five months earlier. On Friday, U.S. lawmakers released preliminary findings into the two crashes faulting the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s approval of the plane and Boeing’s design.

And on Monday, an interim report by Ethiopia's government said a faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system preceded the crash, which killed 157 people. Boeing did not immediately comment on the report.

Last week, however, David Calhoun, Boeing's new chief executive, told The New York Times there were "weaknesses in our leadership" but also raised questions over the pilots' abilities in both crashes. 'YOU AND I'

Jared's mother Emily has no doubt where the blame lies: the same issue her son spent his life trying to fix. "There are so many sources that are pointing to the fact there was a laxity in the issues of (Boeing's) governance," she told Reuters. Jared, she said, set a different example. She smiled with pride as she recalled the time he chose to go to court rather than pay a small bribe for a minor motoring offence.

He posted a picture of himself in the dock online, she said, encouraging others to face honest punishment for their mistakes. His wife Mercy worked with a local children's home to educate students there. "They did not deserve to die. They did not deserve to die," Emily Babu repeated on the edge of tears.

The crash victims' families have no monument to grieve at nor graves to visit given the impact of the crash. So some have founded groups to help the environment or support the bereaved. Jared's family want his work to be a living memorial.

His businessman father Joshua said he would continue Jared's role in "You and I", the mentorship organisation Jared founded with his best friend Simon Kioko in 2016. The group's name came from Jared's habit of telling people who needed to change the world.

So far, the group has worked with about 2,000 students during pilot programmes in more than a dozen high schools, said Kioko. They will hold a formal launch on March 20 to expand the programme and talk about Jared's legacy. "We can't all just sit back and grumble," said Joshua Babu. "Jared always said, 'it is for you and I to make the change we want to see'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

US-China trade war, coronavirus have impacted global economy: Anurag Thkaur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said that US-China trade war and coronavirus have impacted global trade.First US-China trade war caused economic slowdown globally, and now Coronavirus has hit the economy and impa...

Hologic gets U.S. funding for coronavirus test kit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday it will provide financial aid to Hologic Inc to develop a coronavirus diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours.The molecular diagnostic test, ...

FCRA case: CBI files charge sheet against consultant Deepak Talwar

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore received by his NGO Advantage India from a European defence manufacturer in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation A...

Noted journalist Anant Dixit no more

Veteran Marathi journalist Anant Dixit died here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 67. According to sources close to his family members, Dixit was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was undergoing treatment at a city-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020