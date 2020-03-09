Left Menu
French presidency says Haftar committed to signing Libya ceasefire

  Reuters
  • |
  Paris
  • |
  09-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:04 IST
Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, told France's president that he would sign a ceasefire and keep to it if militias backed by the internationally-recognised government respected it, a French presidency source said on Monday.

"Marshal Haftar assured (us) that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it," the presidency source said after the Libyan warlord met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The official gave no concrete details.

