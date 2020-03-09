WHO chief says threat of coronavirus becoming pandemic now 'very real'

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 9 (Sputnik/ANI): World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was now "very real" after the deadly virus has spread in over 100 countries. "Now that the coronavirus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by the WHO.

Ghebreyesus added that it could be the first controlled pandemic in history as decisions taken by governments, businesses and individuals could change its course. "The bottom line is: We are not at the mercy of this virus," Tedros Adhanom told reporters at a daily briefing.

First originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, claiming lives of more than 3800 people and infecting more than 100,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

