US calls for a UN vote Tuesday on Taliban deal: diplomats

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 07:03 IST
US calls for a UN vote Tuesday on Taliban deal: diplomats

The United States has called for a Tuesday vote at the UN Security Council to endorse Washington's deal with the Taliban that was meant to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said

The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the February 29 agreement with the Taliban

The request for a UN vote came after negotiations on a draft resolution, diplomats said Monday.

