Left Menu
Development News Edition

US judge: Iran liable in disappearance of retired FBI agent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 10:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:55 IST
US judge: Iran liable in disappearance of retired FBI agent
Representative image

A federal judge has held Iran responsible for the kidnapping of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, entering a default judgment against the regime on the 13th anniversary of his disappearance. The decision from US District Judge Timothy Kelly on Monday was a milestone moment in the family's lawsuit against Tehran, which featured wrenching testimony in Washington's federal court from each of Levinson's seven children.

"It is really important to the family that people realize what their father, their husband, has been through and what they've been through," said David McGee, a lawyer for the family. "It is a terrible ordeal." In his 25-page ruling, Kelly found that Iran "in no uncertain terms" was responsible for Levinson's "hostage taking and torture" and entered a default judgment after the country declined to respond to the lawsuit. The family sought more than USD 1.5 billion in damages. Most of that amount was in punitive damages. "He has been unable to see his children grow up, enjoy professional success, marry, and become parents themselves — as they have many times over," Kelly wrote in his judgment. "But they have not forgotten him, not by a long shot." His daughters tied photographs of him to their bouquets on their wedding day, the judge said, and one named a son after him.

Levinson disappeared on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish. For years, US officials would only say that Levinson was working independently on a private investigation. But a 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed that Levinson had in fact been sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to run such an operation.

The family received proof-of-life photos and a video in late 2010 and early 2011, but his whereabouts and fate are not known. In November, the Iranian government unexpectedly responded to a United Nations query by saying that Levinson was the subject of an "open case" in Iranian Revolutionary Court. Though the development gave the family a burst of hope, Iran clarified that the "open case" was an investigation into his disappearance. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday that the US would continue working to free Levinson and other hostages held by Iran.

The next step in the lawsuit will be the appointment of a special master to assess damages for individual family members and make a recommendation to the court. There are multiple sources of money the family can look to draw from to collect the damages, including Iran's own assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...

Foreign Secy meets UAE ambassador, discusses new avenues for strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna and discussed future steps on consolidating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in new areas between the two countries, an official sai...

Panthers get win over host Blues

Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the visiting Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night. The Panthers 35-26-8, 78 points won their second consecutive game while continuing their push for an E...

People News Roundup: Swedish actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of Seventh Seal and Exorcist, dies aged 90Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020