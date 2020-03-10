Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia arrests six over coronoavirus internet hoaxes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:21 IST
Indonesia arrests six over coronoavirus internet hoaxes
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Six Indonesians have been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation online about the deadly coronavirus, police said Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian nation's confirmed infection cases jumped. A woman in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya was arrested Monday for spreading inaccurate claims on Facebook a patient was being treated for the virus in the city, police said.

Five others were also detained for spreading false information on social media, including claims a Muslim woman flying to Saudi Arabia for a religious pilgrimage had died suddenly from the virus at Jakarta's international airport. All six suspects are accused of violating laws banning the spread of misinformation, which carries as much as six years in prison.

"It should serve as a lesson for other people not to spread hoaxes about coronavirus in Indonesia," senior communications ministry official Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan said. Last month, two Indonesian women were arrested for allegedly posting virus-linked misinformation in a country with some 130 million people online -- among the globe's biggest internet audiences.

On Monday, the country reported its confirmed cases had jumped to 19 from six. Scientists have questioned the relatively low number of cases in the world's fourth most populous country and suggested there could be many more people with the illness.

COVID-19 has killed more than 4,000 people and infected over 110,000 globally since it emerged last year. Police seized some 1.9 million facemasks from a warehouse outside Surabaya on Monday, after coronavirus sparked panic buying and sent prices for prevention products skyrocketing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

DHL forms Arabian Cluster to further capitalize on growth prospects

Expands presence to Saudi Arabia team to be led by DHL DHL.com veteran, Sue Donoghue Industry veteran, Firas Sukkar takes on the role of Country Manager in Kuwait.DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and roa...

Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus

The Czech Republic is to close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people in new measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The central European country has reported 40 cases of coronavirus...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs

At least a quarter of Irans oil rigs are out of action as U.S. sanctions strangle the Islamic Republics vital oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources, dealing a potentially long-term blow to i...

Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni

Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mould of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited overs cricket. Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020