Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam newsman critical of ruling party gets 10 years' jail over land deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:41 IST
Vietnam newsman critical of ruling party gets 10 years' jail over land deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Vietnam has jailed a journalist known for his criticism of the ruling Communist Party for 10 years over a land deal dating from the early 2000s that authorities had deemed illegal, state media said on Tuesday. Truong Duy Nhat was arrested in Vietnam last year after disappearing in Thailand, fanning fears that officials in Southeast Asian countries have been cooperating to track down and arrest each others' exiled dissidents.

The Hanoi People's Court said Nhat abused his position as the branch head of a state news outlet to help a disgraced business tycoon illegally acquire land from 2003 to 2004, the Ministry of Public Security said after Monday's trial. It was not immediately clear who was defending Nhat at the trial. Telephone calls to the Hanoi People's Court went unanswered on Tuesday.

The sale of the plot, which was under the control of the Danang branch of the state-run Dai Doan Ket newspaper, caused losses of 13 billion dong ($561,000), the ministry said in its statement. Nhat, who is also a contributor to Washington-based Radio Free Asia (RFA), had already served a two-year prison term after a 2014 trial over accusations of "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the state", the ministry said.

The statement did not refer to any of Nhat's journalism or his contributions to RFA or its website, which remains blocked in Vietnam. In an emailed statement, RFA said Nhat's lawyer was convicted of tax evasion in November 2019.

The president of RFA, Bay Fang, condemned the sentence. "This miscarriage of justice only reinforces RFA's mission to provide the people of Vietnam with uncensored perspectives, and accurate news and information," RFA quoted Fang as saying in the statement.

Phan Van Anh Vu, a business tycoon accused of collusion with Nhat, had fled to Singapore seeking passage to Germany but was arrested in Vietnam in early 2018. He was sentenced to a total of at least 66 years in jail at several trials on separate charges ranging from deliberate disclosure of state secrets to abuse of power to acquire property and violations of state asset management rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

DHL forms Arabian Cluster to further capitalize on growth prospects

Expands presence to Saudi Arabia team to be led by DHL DHL.com veteran, Sue Donoghue Industry veteran, Firas Sukkar takes on the role of Country Manager in Kuwait.DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and roa...

Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus

The Czech Republic is to close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people in new measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The central European country has reported 40 cases of coronavirus...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs

At least a quarter of Irans oil rigs are out of action as U.S. sanctions strangle the Islamic Republics vital oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources, dealing a potentially long-term blow to i...

Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni

Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mould of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited overs cricket. Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020