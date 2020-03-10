Sindh reports 2 more cases of coronavirus; provincial total at 15

Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Tuesday reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected from the disease to 15 in that province alone. The first of these two cases involves a resident of the Pakistani city of Hyderabad who had returned to the country from Syria via Doha, while the second case emerged in Karachi, involving a person who had returned from Iran via Dubai, a Sindh Health Department spokesperson tweeted.

"Sindh Health Department has 2 new cases of #CoronaVirusPakistan The first case is from Hyderabad & the patient arrived from Syria via Doha. The second case is from Karachi and the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh," tweeted spokesperson Meeran Yousuf. It may be noted that Iran -- from where the second patient arrived in Pakistan -- has been one of the countries most affected by the novel coronavirus, having had reported 291 deaths and 7,161 cases. (ANI)

