Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

  • PTI
  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:47 IST
A Jerusalem district court on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned next week. Netanyahu's lawyers had appealed for a delay, saying they needed more time to review evidence. State prosecutors responded that they opposes any delays and the court accepted their position.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals that include accepting expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favours with powerful media moguls. The long-ruling Israeli leader denies any wrongdoing. His legal troubles stood at the center of last week's third inconclusive Israeli election in less than a year. Netanyahu's opponent, Benny Gantz, refused to sit with him in government and appears poised to push for legislation in the incoming parliament that would bar anyone indicted of a crime being able to lead a government..

