Nawaz Sharif's physician injured in London robbery

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:38 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:38 IST
Ailing former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's personal physician has been injured in a robbery incident involving two men on a London street, prompting Scotland Yard to launch an investigation into the matter. Adnan Khan was approached by two suspects who assaulted him and robbed him of his watch on Monday night.

Khan, along with some of Sharif's family members, is accompanying the 70-year-old three-time prime minister who is undergoing treatment in the UK. "Police were called at around 2039hrs on Monday, March 9, to a report of a robbery in Upper Brook Street near the junction with Park Lane. The male victim reported that he had been robbed of his watch around 30 minutes previously by two men who approached him from behind," the Metropolitan Police statement said.

"Officers are investigating the incident. There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue," the statement said. However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK has alleged that the incident is politically motivated, aimed at disrupting the recovery of the party chief Sharif – who is in the UK awaiting a medical procedure.

"Two attackers hit him with a metal bar and when he was on the floor he was kicked in the stomach and chest. He was threatened previously, evidence for which has been passed on to police," a PML-N UK spokesperson said. "Attackers took his watch but did not take money or his mobile phone. We think the attack is politically motivated to disrupt recovery process of Mian Nawaz Sharif's health," the spokesperson said.

Adnan was taken to hospital with injuries and has now been discharged. Sharif left for London in November last year for treatment after the Lahore High Court granted him bail and allowed him to travel abroad on medical grounds. According to the PML-N supremo's physician, he is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and is due to undergo surgery.

The Pakistan government is seeking his return to the country for an alleged failure to submit regular medical reports..

