Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals in capital

All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said Wednesday, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus

Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.

