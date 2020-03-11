Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals in capital
All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said Wednesday, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus
Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota say production schedules unaffected so far by coronavirus outbreak in China
Indians evacuated from Iran to be quarantined at Hindon airbase for 14 days
Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237
China charges Xi critic with 'subversion', say activists
Coronavirus: travelers from Iran, Italy too will be screened