Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator calls for action on forced labor in China's Xinjiang

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:19 IST
U.S. senator calls for action on forced labor in China's Xinjiang

A senior U.S. senator accused U.S. firms on Tuesday of willfully ignoring "horrific" forced labor conditions in China's Xinjiang region, urging the Commerce Department to stop American firms and consumers from buying goods produced with such labor.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said recent reports indicated a wide array of U.S. companies, including Apple, Kraft Heinz , Coca-Cola, and the Gap, had sourced, or continued to source, goods from Xinjiang. "Moreover, there are consistent reports that U.S. companies fail to undertake basic labor and human rights assessments in Xinjiang, in essence wilfully ignoring the horrific conditions of forced labor in Xinjiang," Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said in the letter.

"In failing to uphold their responsibilities to vet their supply chains, these companies may be complicit in the mass repression of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups," he said. The firms Menendez mentioned did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, China denied instances of forced labour by Uighurs. "The labour contracts are signed on the basis of equality and mutual consultation with the employer, and employees receive the appropriate compensation," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.

The United Nations estimates more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps in Xinjiang in recent years. China denies it violates Uighur rights and says the camps are designed to stamp out terrorism and provide vocational skills. Menendez, who has called for sanctions on China over the issue, also sought information about U.S. government contractors who source cotton from China, which produces 84% of its cotton in far western Xinjiang.

"The use of materials that are manufactured using forced labor is unacceptable for products in U.S. markets," he said in the letter. In a report this month, an Australian think tank said tens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs had been transferred to work in factories across China supplying 83 global brands in conditions "that strongly suggest forced labor."

Nike Inc, which was included in that report, said in a statement on its website that while the company "does not directly source products from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region," it had been conducting due diligence with suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of people from the region. On Monday, the Washington-based Fair Labor Association, which runs due diligence for major multinational firms, said it was "deeply troubled by credible reports of forced labor and other violations of fundamental rights in Xinjiang."

It said, "We have directed our affiliates to review their direct and indirect sourcing relationships, identify alternative sourcing opportunities, and develop timebound plans to ensure that their sourcing is in line with the FLA's principles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Growth a big challenge for India IT industry in 2020-21 due to

With business of most of its clients getting impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and likely lower discretionary spending as a result, growth for Indias IT services sector is going to be a big challenge in the coming fiscal, an industry vet...

British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

British Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the potential spread of the infection among lawmakers as she attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at ...

No proposal to bring law to check road blocking incidents by protestors: Govt

Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed the parliament on Wednesday that there is no proposal at present for a legislation to check the recurrence of road blocking incidents by protestors like in Shaheen Bagh, in the future. In a written re...

German ports brace for blow from coronavirus disruptions

German ports are bracing for their trade to take a severe blow in the coming days as the coronavirus outbreak and related plunge in shipments from China compound a container shortage and push up transport costs in Europes largest economy.Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020