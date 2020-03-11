Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says
Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar. The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops.
Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built-in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- West Bank
- Palestinian
- Palestinians
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Israelis vote in unprecedented third general elections in less than a year
Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority
UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank
Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank
U.S. church group in West Bank tests negative for coronavirus