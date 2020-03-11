Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nablus
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:34 IST
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced. Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident. An AFP correspondent in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration. Some officers were wearing masks seemingly to protect themselves from the coronavirus, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee recovers 56 paise, settles at 73.61 against US dollar

The rupee recovered 56 paise to settle at 73.61 provisional against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market. The rupee on March 9 had plunged to a 17-month low o...

BJP names Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the partyScinida quit the Congress on Tuesday. He is an influential leader of Madhya Pradesh where 22 Congress MLAs, most ...

BYJU’S announces free access to its learning app amid COVID-19 crisis

In view of the coronavirus scare, edu-tech major BYJUS on Wednesday said it will provide free access to its complete app to school students till April. The announcement comes following advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the ...

POTA repealed at instance of Sonia Gandhi: Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar, Mar 11 PTIAnti-terror law POTA was repealed by the UPA government at the instance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The decision to scra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020