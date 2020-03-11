Pakistan exposed at UNHRC for sponsoring, exporting terrorism

A European think-tank has exposed Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council for sponsoring and exporting terrorism despite it facing strict regulations by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Junaid Qureshi, Director of European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) drew the council's attention to the threat that terrorism and its sponsorship poses to the human rights.He said: "Recent, the FATF pressure on Pakistan has compelled the country's military establishment to adopt a more selective attitude towards promoting, sponsoring and exporting terrorism. Nothing new, as over decades, Pakistan has honed this skill into an art."The orchestrated escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan of the TTP and Masood Azhar, UN designated Global Terrorist and Chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, suddenly gone missing, illustrate that the so-called conviction of another UN designated Global Terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taibah Chief Hafiz Saeed, is merely an eyewash.Junaid, who is a Kashmiri said in his intervention, "While Hafiz Saeed's fate will most certainly change for the better when international pressure eases, it appears that the other two terrorists have miraculously managed to outrun the might of the Pakistani intelligence agencies, which all of a sudden lost complete sight of them"."These actions clearly demonstrate that Pakistan prefers subterfuge over sincerity, emboldened by the fact that international pressure is mainly limited to words", he said.Junaid said in his speech, "That is precisely the reason why it is imperative for the UN to invoke the several punitive leverages that are available to it, keep increasing its collaboration with the FATF and continue to sustain a hawk's eye focus on Pakistan"."In order to stop this menace of terrorism in South Asia and beyond, what must now be ensured, is that the foot, does not come off the pedal," he concluded. (ANI)

