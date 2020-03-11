Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, leaves thousands homeless

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:22 IST
Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, leaves thousands homeless

An massive fire ripped through one of Bangladesh's largest slums here on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Shialbari Jhilpar Slum in Mirpur's Rupnagar residential area where some 20,000 people lived in around 2,000 shanties.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operations) Zillur Rahman told reporters that no casualty was reported immediately. "The cause of the fire will be known after investigation. We will form a four-member probe team and it will be asked to submit its report within 10 days," Rahman was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

He said the narrow lanes around the slum and shortage of water had caused difficulty for about 20 fire fighting units in putting out the blaze. Hundreds of low-income residents of the slum lost their belongings and shelters as the fire burnt them to ashes, Rahman said.

Local lawmaker Elias Uddin Mollah told reporters that some 20,000 people lived in 2,000 shanties in the Shialbari Jhilpar Slum. Mollah, who was at the scene of the blaze, said the residents affected by the fire will temporarily be lodged in a school nearby.

"No one will be living under the open sky. We will stand by them until their homes become habitable. We will bear all the expenses relating to their food, shelter and clothing," he told bdnews24.com. "The area shelters hundreds of thousands of poor residents," Officer-in-Charge of Rupnagar Police Station Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Star newspaper.

According to slum dwellers and fire officials, illegal gas and electricity connections in the slum caused the fire. There was no natural source of water like pond or canal in the area which resulted in delay in dousing the blaze, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

76-year-old man from Karnataka suspected to be infected with coronavirus

A 76-year-old man from the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained, officials said. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramul...

Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer. The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as...

EXCLUSIVE-Europe plans multi-million-euro loans for Coronavirus-hit firms - sources

European companies grappling with the impact of Coronavirus could soon qualify for multi-million-euro loans backed by the European Union and big banks in a scheme poised to get waved through in days, according to people familiar with the ma...

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -Majority Leader

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020