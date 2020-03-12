Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp

Iraq's presidency has condemned an attack that targeted Iraqi Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, that killed three personnel from U.S.-led coalition, state news agency said on early Thursday.

'This aggression targets Iraq's security,' presidency added in a statement, stressing the need for an investigation into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.