Weinstein taken to NY hospital for chest pains after getting 23-year prison sentence

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era. On Wednesday evening, Weinstein experienced chest pains and was being transferred from New York's Rikers Island jail to Bellevue Hospital for treatment with "ongoing heart problems," a representative for Weinstein said in an email. He underwent surgery at Bellevue to clear a heart blockage last week.

A jury on Feb. 24 found Weinstein - once one of Hollywood's most influential men - guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

