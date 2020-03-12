Left Menu
Avs blow lead late but beat Rangers in OT

J.T. Compher scored in overtime, Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyson Jost had power-play goals in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in Denver on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had three assists, Gabriel Landeskog added two assists, and Pavel Francouz made 30 saves for Colorado (42-20-8, 92 points), which stayed two points behind the first-place St. Louis Blues in the Central Division.

Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich scored goals, Adam Fox had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for the Rangers (37-28-5, 79 points). The Avalanche announced Wednesday morning that center and leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon will miss one to two weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Monday night in Los Angeles.

That leaves Colorado without five forwards who have logged significant minutes on the top two lines. Compher, who was splitting time between the third and fourth lines this season, centered the top line. The depleted Avalanche did get Makar back from an upper-body injury after he missed five games.

Colorado led late, but with Georgiev off for an extra skater, Buchnevich tied it with 13 seconds left. It was Buchnevich's 16th of the season. Compher gave the Avalanche the win when he deflected a shot from Makar at 2:50 of overtime for his 11th of the season.

New York took the early lead when Zibanejad beat Francouz with a wrister from the top of the right circle at 6:28 of the first period. It was his team-leading 41st goal of the season. Zibanejad has 21 goals in the past 19 games and has a six-game goal-scoring streak.

Jost answered later in the period when he beat Georgiev inside the far post for his eighth of the season at 11:27. The Avalanche capitalized on another power-play soon after when Namestnikov used a screen from Compher to beat Georgiev at 3:55 of the second period. It was his 17th of the season.

Georgiev kept it a one-goal game when he stopped Matt Nieto on a penalty shot early in the third period.

