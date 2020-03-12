Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maryam breaks her silence says she could not be intimidated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:38 IST
Maryam breaks her silence says she could not be intimidated

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday broke her nearly four-month-long silence, saying she was silent for "personal reasons" and asserted that she could not be threatened or intimidated. Maryam was the fiercest critic of the Imran Khan government, but had been keeping mum since November after given bail in a corruption case, raising speculation that she had struck a deal with the government and the powerful establishment. Talking to media in Islamabad after meeting former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other leaders of her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam said she could not be threatened or intimidated.

“I remained silent due to some personal reasons and my resolve against this (PTI) government has further strengthened and I cannot be threatened,” she said. “First, if anyone thinks that by putting me in jail without any reason I can be scared or subdued, they should know that my resolve to stand by civilian supremacy and Constitution has strengthened, not weakened," said Sharif's daughter who is also his political heiress. Maryam said she would play her political role when asked by the party. “I am under my party's discipline. Whenever my party leadership, my seniors give me instructions to come forward and play my role, you will not find me lagging behind,” she said.

She said her father went to London for medical treatment when his life was in danger but now he had improved but not fully recovered. She said Sharif had heart complications and was twice hospitalised for medical procedures which could not be performed. She said though her brothers and sisters were with Sharif in London but she also wanted to go there and to be with him at the critical time when medical procedures are performed. Though, she rejected that Sharif refused to get treatment unless Maryam was allowed to travel to London and be with him. “I want to be there with him when he is going through a major heart procedure and I'm sure he wants all his children to be with him, given that it has not been long since my mother passed away. So this is a very valid wish and I don't think this should be politicised,” she said.

It was Maryam’s first media appearance after she was bailed out by the Lahore High Court in November 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. She was also convicted along with her father in Avenfied case in 2018 but was given bail Islamabad High Court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood coronavirus delays

The release of Paramount thriller A Quiet Place Part II is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday.The film, starring Emily Blunt, which was due to start its inte...

Trump gives Pentagon authority for potential response after deadly Iraq attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to potentially respond to Wednesdays rocket attack by Iran-backed militia in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British servicemember, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.The suspension upends an industry already struggling with can...

Trump says had no time to consult European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel to Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.Trump spoke to rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020