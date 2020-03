Mexico postpones major tourism conference due to coronavirus

Mexico on Thursday postponed until September a major international tourism conference due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco said.

Tianguis Turistico, one of Mexico's largest tourism events, was due to be held in the state of Yucatan between 22-25 March.

