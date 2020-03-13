EXCLUSIVE-France to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources

France will authorise the use of some of Huawei's equipment in the rollout of its 5G network, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, despite U.S. calls to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications. The French cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, is due to tell telecoms operators which equipment they are allowed to use for the deployment of their 5G network in France, but has not made public any decision.

The two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ANSSI had decided to approve the use of Huawei gear, but only for what they described as non-core parts of the network, as these pose less significant security risks. "They don't want to ban Huawei, but the principle is: 'Get them out of the core mobile network'," one of the two sources said.

A spokeswoman for ANSSI declined to comment.

