Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 12:58 IST
New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday that New Zealanders have become more engaged with the Muslim community in the year since a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques. Ardern was in Christchurch attending events to mark the anniversary of last year's March 15 massacre, which she has described as one of New Zealand's darkest days.

On Friday she attended a special joint prayer with members of both mosques that were attacked, and on Sunday she plans to attend a national memorial. Among those speaking during the prayer service was Al Noor mosque survivor Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed in the attacks.

"Hate does not achieve any gain for the hater, or for anyone," he said afterward. "If there are any differences, there is another way, and that way is the peaceful way. We should talk, we should dialogue, we should ask one another questions, and we should not be afraid of one another." Ardern said people had told her they had visited mosques for the first time in the wake of the attacks and had found themselves more openly discussing differences of faith. "A year on, I believe New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed. I can't see how you could have an event like this and not," Ardern said. "But the challenge for us will be ensuring that in our everyday actions and in every opportunity where we see bullying, harassment, racism, discrimination calling it out as a nation." Some questioned why the memorial event on Sunday, which would pack thousands of people into an arena, was still going ahead after Ardern and other officials chose to cancel a festival in Auckland celebrating Pacific culture due to fears over coronavirus.

Ardern said that with only five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, there were no signs yet of a community outbreak. She said the Pasifika Festival was canceled out of a specific concern the virus could spread to Pacific islands that don't have the health infrastructure to cope with an outbreak. Ardern drew attention to laws that changed in response to the attacks. The deadliest types of semi-automatics are now banned, and in a nationwide buyback, gun owners turned in about 60,000 of their newly outlawed weapons for cash.

She also talked about her work on trying to eliminate terror attacks from being shown online, after the gunman live-streamed the Christchurch attacks. Ardern brought some nations and tech companies together to work on the issue in what she named the Christchurch Call, which she said had helped start a new crisis response protocol. "As a result of the protocol and that coordination in those events where social media platforms have been used to broadcast attacks, the circulation of those videos had been far, far diminished," she said.

Ardern's empathetic response after the attacks and her message of unity resonated around the world last year. Images of her wearing a hijab and embracing members of the Muslim community created a lasting impression for many. The man accused of the attacks, 29-year-old Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, is due to stand trial in June on charges of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. If found guilty, he would face a sentence of life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Norway central bank cuts rates, pumps money into banks

Norways central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0 from 1.5 in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, and may cut again, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday. Norges Bank also announced the first of s...

BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the governments stand.Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Marc...

Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on FridayThe Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicv...

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020