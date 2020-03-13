Left Menu
Development News Edition

On mission to eradicate virus germs, China firms see the UV light

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:48 IST
On mission to eradicate virus germs, China firms see the UV light

Ultraviolet light is being beamed through public buses and lifts in China to wipe out any possible germs as part of efforts to clear the country of the deadly coronavirus epidemic. With companies under pressure to meet strict prevention measures for the virus, which has killed more than 3,100 people in China, some are turning to new technology to keep everything clean.

Shanghai public transport firm Yanggao has converted a regular cleaning room into a UV light disinfection chamber for buses -- cutting a 40-minute process down to just five minutes. "After the epidemic happened... we were actively searching for a more efficient disinfection method," Qin Jin, deputy general manager at Yanggao told AFP.

He said that normally the process required the full attention of two staff, who sprayed disinfectant on surfaces in the bus before wiping them down. "The problem with this was that it might not reach certain corners," said Qin.

The group partnered with a technology supplier to set up an ultraviolet cleaning system and now, some of its buses are cleaned by UV rays. Staff drive one bus at a time into the chamber -- which has been equipped with 210 UV tubes -- and leave the room before activating the system, bathing the vehicle in a blue-white hue.

Two cleaning rooms have been converted and each can disinfect up to 250 buses a day, Qin added. With around 1,000 buses needing disinfection daily, the UV system has reduced the amount of staff overtime and manpower needed for regular public transport disinfection.

The World Health Organisation has cautioned that UV lamps should not be used to sterilise hands or other areas of skin -- as UV radiation can cause skin irritation -- but Qin said the chambers are closed off and activated by staff outside. Health experts told AFP that UV light is not typically used to disinfect public areas, but can be effective if done right.

Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, said UV disinfection is effective but needs to be used with care as the light can cause skin cancer. "UV disinfection is widely used in hospitals worldwide after patients have left a room," he said. "This is used for antimicrobial resistant pathogens, tuberculosis and other infectious agents." While it is not usually used on public transport, "there is no good reason why (it) would not work".

Yanggao is not the only organisation investing in UV disinfection. China's central bank said in February it was disinfecting and isolating used banknotes using UV lights in its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

A market supervision bureau in southern Guangdong province proposes a "smart UV elevator disinfection system", which it says eliminates the risk of missing corners or irritating passengers with remnants of cleaning fluids. UV tubes are installed in lifts and activated when the system detects no one is inside, sweeping the area with penetrating UV rays and automatically turning off when it's done.

The plan is to eventually install the system in public spaces such as hospital elevators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement new PR Act effectively and ensure funds to rural local bodies

The Telangana government would implement the new Panchayat Raj Act effectively and provide funds to the rural local bodies every month as part of efforts to transform villages in the state as ideal villages in the country, Chief Minister K ...

Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

Iraq has banned entry to travellers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 13 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.The ban does not extend ...

China pumps $79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut

Chinas central bank cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan 79 billion to help its coronavirus-hit economy.The targeted reserve requirement cut is Beijings latest ste...

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the womens HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.The health and safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020