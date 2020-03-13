Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:14 IST
Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

Iran announced on Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries. "Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"Across the country, at least 1,289 infected people have been added to the list of confirmed patients," said Jahanpour. "The total number of patients has therefore reached 11,364 cases," he said, adding Tehran province had the most new infections.

The outbreak in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated. Several politicians and officials both sitting and former, have been infected, with some dying from the illness.

The latest suspected case of infection was Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign policy. Velayati fell ill with "mild symptoms" on Wednesday and has been placed in quarantine, according to Tasnim news agency..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor

The Union Cabinet has approved construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor project with an investment of Rs 7660 crore in partnership with the World Bank.In a tweet on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, The Union Cabinet ...

EU employee tests positive for coronavirus in Guinea's first case

An employee of the European Union delegation in Guinea has tested positive for coronavirus, a delegation spokesman said on Friday, in Guineas first confirmed case of the virus.The patient had self-isolated after she felt ill upon returning ...

COVID-19 : Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Milan

In the backdrop of several Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Italy, India will send a flight to Milan on Saturday in order to evacuate its nationals. The Air India flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and will land in Delhi on Sun...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League EFL and Womens Super League WSL, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said. Following a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020