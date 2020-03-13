Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:21 IST
COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports
Indian Consulate in Milan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, "Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, including accommodation and food. We are working on assisting them in their early return to India."

At least 20 students from different parts of India are stuck at Milan airport after Air India refused to fly them out since they do not have the certificate that declares them negative for coronavirus. Italy's confirmed cases tally has crossed 15,000 with 1,016 dead as on Friday.

The whole of Italy-a country of 60 million- is under a complete lockdown which has brought life and business to a standstill. In the wake of the novel coronavirus, many countries including India and the United States have suspended international visas as a control measure.

India temporarily suspended almost all travel visas starting Friday as part of its efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension will be applicable until April 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor

The Union Cabinet has approved construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor project with an investment of Rs 7660 crore in partnership with the World Bank.In a tweet on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, The Union Cabinet ...

EU employee tests positive for coronavirus in Guinea's first case

An employee of the European Union delegation in Guinea has tested positive for coronavirus, a delegation spokesman said on Friday, in Guineas first confirmed case of the virus.The patient had self-isolated after she felt ill upon returning ...

COVID-19 : Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Milan

In the backdrop of several Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Italy, India will send a flight to Milan on Saturday in order to evacuate its nationals. The Air India flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and will land in Delhi on Sun...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League EFL and Womens Super League WSL, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said. Following a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020