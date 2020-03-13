COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, "Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, including accommodation and food. We are working on assisting them in their early return to India."

At least 20 students from different parts of India are stuck at Milan airport after Air India refused to fly them out since they do not have the certificate that declares them negative for coronavirus. Italy's confirmed cases tally has crossed 15,000 with 1,016 dead as on Friday.

The whole of Italy-a country of 60 million- is under a complete lockdown which has brought life and business to a standstill. In the wake of the novel coronavirus, many countries including India and the United States have suspended international visas as a control measure.

India temporarily suspended almost all travel visas starting Friday as part of its efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension will be applicable until April 15. (ANI)

