Nepali PM Oli to be discharged from hospital on Friday evening

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be discharged on Friday evening from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital -- a state-run facility in Kathmandu where he underwent a second kidney transplant on March 4, the hospital said.

Oli had been admitted to the hospital on March 1 and underwent the transplant three days later. Subsequently, he had been shifted to the Post-Operative Care Ward of the said hospital for medical supervision.

69-year-old Prime Minister had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he had travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis. (ANI)

