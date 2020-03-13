Pakistan says to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

Pakistan's interior ministry said Friday it will close the country's border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus

The closure of the porous frontier will begin March 16 "for an initial period of two weeks... in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the best interest of all three brotherly countries", the ministry said, using the scientific name for the highly communicable disease.

