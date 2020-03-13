Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:04 IST
Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

Nearly 20 people have been killed in some of the worst storms to hit Egypt in decades, the country's prime minister said in a statement on Friday. The North African country has been battered by heavy rain and strong winds that began in the earlier hours of Thursday and continued on Friday.

"Egypt has not experienced such weather conditions for nearly 35 or 40 years," Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. "These weather conditions resulted in about 20 deaths across the country." Traffic, trains, ports and flights were affected.

Thirteen people were injured on Thursday when two passenger trains collided in Cairo because of the weather, the government said. Local media reported several deaths because of electric shocks, partial collapse of buildings or road accidents over Thursday and Friday. Videos and pictures of flooded Cairo streets were circulated widely on social media, with criticism of the government over poor infrastructure. Many complained of long power and water outages and inadequate drainage.

Government supporters says the administration of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has inherited mistakes of successive governments stretching back decades and is working to improve infrastructure and develop services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

Venezuela on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid concerns that the economically struggling South American nation is unprepared to confront a pandemic that has proven challenging for even the worlds wealthiest nations. S...

Italy hits one-day record with 250 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official dataThere were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a ris...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday. The total number ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus conerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020