France says coronavirus toll up 18 to 79

Another 18 people have died from the coronavirus in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 79, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Friday

Another 154 people were still in a serious condition, the minister added, while the total number of people infected with the virus had jumped to 3,661 -- from 2,876 Thursday evening.

