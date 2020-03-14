BRIEF-Netflix On Friday Shut Down All Scripted TV And Film Physical Production And Prep For Two Weeks In U.S. And Canada
March 13 (Reuters) -
* NETFLIX ON FRIDAY SHUT DOWN ALL SCRIPTED TV AND FILM PHYSICAL PRODUCTION AND PREP FOR TWO WEEKS IN U.S. AND CANADA - HOLLYWOOD REPORTER Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2xwmBP6] Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
