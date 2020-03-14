Hezbollah: Not against aid, even from IMF, but depends on terms

Hezbollah does not oppose foreign aid to help Lebanon out of its financial crisis, even from the International Monetary Fund, as long as there are not conditions imposed that harm the national interest, its leader said on Friday.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his Iran-backed Shi'ite movement was against raising the value-added tax and conditions that would make Lebanon "explode".

