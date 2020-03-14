New Zealand calls off Christchurch attack commemoration amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

“This is a pragmatic decision. We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

