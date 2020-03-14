Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been released - U.N.
A Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 have been released to the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali and appear to be in good health, a mission spokesman said on Saturday. Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto went missing while traveling through Burkina Faso, a country where jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active.
U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters that Blais and Tacchetto were received by peacekeepers on Friday evening and would be handed over to Malian authorities later on Saturday. It is not known who was responsible for kidnapping the pair.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso
- Canadian
- Italian
- United Nations
- Mali
- al Qaeda
ALSO READ
Italian man becomes Nigeria's first case of coronavirus - minister
Italian man becomes Nigeria's first case of coronavirus - minister
EasyJet warns of softer Italian demand in wake of coronavirus
Italian government bond yields spike as coronavirus cases rise
Quarantine measures taken at two Abu Dhabi hotels after Italian guests contract coronavirus - WAM