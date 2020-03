March 14 (Reuters) -

* INDIA DECIDES TO TREAT CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA AS A NOTIFIED DISASTER FOR PROVIDING ASSISTANCE UNDER THE STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FUND - GOVERNMENT STATEMENT Source text: http://bit.ly/39S8927

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.