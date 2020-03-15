Left Menu
Imran Khan assures Pakistanis amid coronavirus fears

  Islamabad
  15-03-2020
Khan announced on Twitter that he would soon address the nation to take the people into confidence about measures to combat the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he was personally monitoring measures to deal with the coronavirus in the country, as the number of infections in the country rose to 33. Khan announced on Twitter that he would soon address the nation to take the people into confidence about measures to combat the pandemic.

"I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 and will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic," he added He said Pakistan's government was fully aware of the dangers and taking steps. "We are alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world," he said. His statement came as Pakistan on Saturday reported five more cases of the coronavirus.

Officials said that 33 cases have been reported in Pakistan since February 26.

